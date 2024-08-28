iPhone 15 Plus gets 18% discount ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Check out deals and offers
Published Aug 28, 2024
iPhone 16 launch is just around the corner, and the iPhone 15 Plus gets a massive discount on Flipkart, check details.
Apple recently announced the launch date for the upcoming iPhone 16 series which will succeed last year’s iPhone 15 models.
Now, as the launch timeline nears, the price for previous-generation iPhone models are experiencing a drastic drop.
Currently, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 15 Plus smartphone, know how you can get it at a great deal.
iPhone 15 Plus originally retails for Rs.89600 for a 128GB storage variant, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.72999.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a huge 18% discount on iPhone 15 Plus. Along with discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
With Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can get 5% unlimited cashback on the purchase of an iPhone 15 Plus.
Furthermore, with exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs.52500 off on iPhone 15 Plus.
However, the exchange value will be solely based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
