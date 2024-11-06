iPhone 15 Plus is available at 16% discount on Flipkart: Check out this bank offer
Published Nov 06, 2024
Check out this amazing bank offer to get the iPhone 15 Plus at a reasonable price.
Apple introduces the iPhone in two major sizes 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch for its standard and Pro models to provide users with options.
If you are someone who likes bigger display devices the, iPhone Plus and Pro Max could be the right fit for you.
Currently, Flipkart is providing a huge discount on iPhone 15 Plus with bank and exchange offers.
iPhone 15 Plus originally retails for Rs.79900, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.66999 from Flipkart.
With a 16% Flipkart discount, the e-commerce is also offering bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Buyers can get Rs.3000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non EMI transactions
With Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 15 Plus.
