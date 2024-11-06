iPhone 15 Plus is available at 16% discount on Flipkart: Check out this bank offer 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Check out this amazing bank offer to get the iPhone 15 Plus at a reasonable price.

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduces the iPhone in two major sizes 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch for its standard and Pro models to provide users with options.

Photo Credit: Apple

If you are someone who likes bigger display devices the, iPhone Plus and Pro Max could be the right fit for you.

Photo Credit: reuters

Currently, Flipkart is providing a huge discount on iPhone 15 Plus with bank and exchange offers.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Plus originally retails for Rs.79900, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.66999 from Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Apple

With a 16% Flipkart discount, the e-commerce is also offering bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

Buyers can get Rs.3000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non EMI transactions

Photo Credit: Apple

With  Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback.

Photo Credit: Apple

Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 15 Plus.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 18% on Flipkart: Here’s how to get it at a lower price
iPhone 15 gets 17% off on Flipkart: Check out this amazing bank offer
iPhone 15 Pro Max gets huge discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and others
iPhone 15 gets 19% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers
View more