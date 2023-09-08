iPhone 15 Plus price, display, design, colours, port: Ahead of the Apple Event 2023, check it all out
Photo Credit: AFP
Apple 2023 event: The iPhone 15 series is set to launch on September 12, know all the rumoured design specs of the iPhone 15 Plus.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Apple new launch 2023 event is scheduled for September 12 in which four iPhone models are expected to be launched along with iOS 17 and two new Apple watches.
Photo Credit: AP
If you are eyeing to buy the iPhone 15 Plus model, then know its display size, design, colour options, and more.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with 60Hz refresh rate.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island which was first featured in iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be available in six colour options: Cyan / green, light blue, pink, midnight, starlight, red
Photo Credit: Usplash
The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to give up the Lighting charge and adopt the USB-C type charging port to comply with The EU rules.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The iPhone 15 Plus may also feature flatter edges, an aluminium frame, and a glass front and back like iPhone 14 models.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 15 Plus price is expected to remain the same as the iPhone 14 Plus, which was retailed for $899. However, the actual price will be revealed at the Apple event.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
All the actual details will be announced at the official Apple event 2023, which is taking place on September 12, 2023, with the tagline “Wonderlust”.
