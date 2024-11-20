iPhone 15 Plus price drops amid Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale- Check deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Grab the iPhone 15 Plus at a reasonable price during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonanza Sale during which several smartphones across brands are available at huge discounts.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then now could be the perfect time to make a sensible purchase.
Photo Credit: reuters
Currently, Flipkart is providing a huge discount on iPhone 15 Plus, know about deals and offers.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Plus retails for Rs.79900, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.64999 from Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get additional price drops on the iPhone 15 Plus.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback by using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 60600 discount on iPhone 15 Plus.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the exchange value will be determined by the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest offers
iPhone 15 Pro gets 21% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
iOS 18.2 rolling out in December: Here’s how to use ChatGPT via Siri on iPhone
iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Check out offers and discounts
View more