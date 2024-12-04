iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 18% on Flipkart: Check out deals and discounts
Check out the huge offer available on the iPhone 15 Plus on Flipkart and get it at a reasonable price.
Want to buy an iPhone but don't want to spend a hefty amount? Then we have found just the right deal for you.
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the 2023 iPhone 15 Plus, allowing buyers to get it at a steal deal price.
Know about all the deals and offers available on iPhone 15 Plus on Flipkart to save huge amounts of money.
iPhone 15 Plus retails for Rs.79900 for a 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs. 64999.
In addition to an 18% discount, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs.750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI on 6 and 9 months tenure.
Buyers can also get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 15 Plus.
