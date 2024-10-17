iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Published Oct 17, 2024
Check out this huge discount available on the iPhone 15 Plus on Flipkart and get it at a reasonable price.
iPhone 16 series is finally available in the market with significant upgrades and new features. However, buying the latest iPhone could be expensive.
Since the new generation iPhone is here, Apple has slashed the prices for older generation iPhones.
Additionally, Flipkart is offering a huge deal on the iPhone 15 Plus, enabling smartphone buyers to get it at a reasonable price.
iPhone 15 Plus is priced at Rs.79900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, it is available at Rs.65999.
In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail exciting bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Buyers can get flat Rs.5000 off on DBS Credit Card transactions on orders of Rs.50000 and above.
Buyers can also avail of 10% off up to Rs.1500 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.4990 and above.
With exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs.61600 off on iPhone 15 Plus, however, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
