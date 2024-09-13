iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers
Published Sep 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 15 Plus on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
After the iPhone 16 series launch, Apple reduced the prices of several older generation iPhones including the standard iPhone 15 models.
Photo Credit: Apple
Now, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are retailing at a significantly lower price, allowing buyers to get them at a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: reuters
Now, the iPhone 15 Plus is also experiencing an additional discount on Flipkart, know how you can benefit from this deal.
Photo Credit: Apple
Earlier, the iPhone 15 Plus retailed for Rs.89600, however, after Apple's price drop, its original retail value dropped to Rs.79900 for the 128GB variant.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, Flipkart is offering a 4% discount which has further reduced the price to Rs.75999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail bank and exchange and exchange offers to get more benefits.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering 10% off up to Rs.1000 on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit EMI transactions on orders of Rs.5000 and above.
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs.60000 off, however, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
