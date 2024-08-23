iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Check out latest offers and deals

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 23, 2024
Flipkart is offering a great deal on iPhone 15 Plus with discounts and bank offers.

Looking for an iPhone with a bigger battery life and a large screen size? Then iPhone 15 Plus could be the right option.

iPhone 15 Plus is currently the latest model of the iPhone before the launch of the iPhone 16 series in September.

The smartphone is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart, check out the offers.

The iPhone 15 Plus retails for Rs.89600 for the 128GB variant, however, you can get it for just Rs.73999. 

Therefore, Flipkart is offering buyers a 17 % discount on the iPhone 15 Plus. Over the discounted price, buyers can also avail bank or exchange offers.

Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1,500 on BOBCARD EMI transactions, on orders of Rs.10000 and above.

Buyers can also avail 5% cashback using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Lastly, with exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs.55000 off.

