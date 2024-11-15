iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Check out offers and discounts
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 15, 2024
Know how to avail huge discounts on iPhone 15 Plus when buying from Flipkart.
Planning a smartphone upgrade from Android to iOS? Then Flipkart is providing great deals on iPhone models.
When shifting from Android to iOS, one must first explore the base variants to understand the functioning and features of the iPhone.
Here’s how you can get the iPhone 15 Plus at a huge discounted price, making it a fruitful choice.
iPhone 15 Plus is originally priced at Rs.79900 for a 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.65999 on Flipkart.
In addition to a 17% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the iPhone 15 Plus price.
Buyers can avail Rs.1000 off using the ICICI Bank Credit Card for making the transactions.
Buyers can also avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 15 Plus.
