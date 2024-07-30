iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Know how you can get it under Rs.75000
Get the latest iPhone 15 Plus at a reasonable price on Flipkart with amazing bank offers, check details.
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15 Plus with exciting bank offers. Now, you can buy this premium-range smartphone at a reasonable price.
iPhone 15 Plus comes with a bigger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset for performance.
Photo Credit: reuters Buy here
Furthermore, you get an upgraded 48MP dual camera setup with the iPhone 15 Plus.
The iPhone 15 Plus was launched at a price of Rs.899000. However, recently, in India, it was reduced to Rs.89600 due to budget.
Photo Credit: Apple Check Product
Additionally, on Flipkart, the smartphone is available at just Rs.74999, giving buyers a 16 percent discount.
Additionally, buyers can also avail bank discounts to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
Selected bank net banking transactions, Flipkart is offering a Rs.1000 discount.
Photo Credit: Apple Click here
Also, if you use Flipkart UPI, you can also avail Rs.1000 discount on the iPhone 15 Plus.