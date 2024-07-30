iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Know how you can get it under Rs.75000

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 30, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Get the latest iPhone 15 Plus at a reasonable price on Flipkart with amazing bank offers, check details. 

Photo Credit: Apple

Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15 Plus with exciting bank offers. Now, you can buy this premium-range smartphone at a reasonable price.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Plus comes with a bigger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset for performance.

Photo Credit: reuters

Furthermore, you get an upgraded 48MP dual camera setup with the iPhone 15 Plus.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 15 Plus was launched at a price of Rs.899000. However, recently, in India, it was reduced to Rs.89600 due to budget.

Photo Credit: Apple

Additionally, on Flipkart, the smartphone is available at just Rs.74999, giving buyers a 16 percent discount.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

Additionally, buyers can also avail bank discounts to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Photo Credit: Apple

Selected bank net banking transactions, Flipkart is offering a Rs.1000 discount.

Photo Credit: Apple

Also, if you use  Flipkart UPI, you can also avail Rs.1000 discount on the iPhone 15 Plus.

Click here