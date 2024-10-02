iPhone 15 price drop amid Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale- check deals and offers
Published Oct 02, 2024
Check out these amazing bank and exchange offers available on iPhone 15 during Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale.
The Flipkart Big Billion Day sale is still live which means you can get huge discounts on popular smartphones.
As the sale has already finished a few days, only a few stocks of these smartphones are felt, therefore, you must haste to grab the amazing discount.
Currently, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart.
The iPhone 15 retails for Rs.69900 for the 128GB variant. However, during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale, it is available at Rs.57999.
In addition to a 17% discount on iPhone 15, Flipkart is also offering bank and exchange offers.
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.3000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions.
With HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs.4000.
With exchange offers, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.33000 off on iPhone 15.
