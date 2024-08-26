iPhone 15 price drops by 12% on Flipkart: Check out deals and discounts
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 26, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this great discount on iPhone 15 just a few days before the launch of the new iPhone 16 series.
Photo Credit: Apple
Planning to buy an iPhone for some time now? Then Flipkart is offering a great deal on iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is currently the latest Apple smartphone before the iPhone 16 launch in September.
Photo Credit: reuters
Know how you can get this feature-filled smartphone at a decent price on Flipkart.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 retails at a price of Rs.79600 for 128GB storage. However, you can get it for just Rs.69999 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 12% discount on the latest iPhone 15 smartphone. Buyers can further avail bank and exchange offers to reduce the price.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
By using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can get unlimited 5% cashback to get the iPhone 15 at a reduced price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.60500 off on iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the exchange price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max to be assembled in India: 5 things you need to know
iPhone Photography Awards: Take a look at the winners
iPhone 15 Plus price drops on Flipkart: Check out latest offers and deals
iPhone 16 series launch soon: 10 Things to know about new-gen iPhones
View more