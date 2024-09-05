iPhone 15 price drops by 12% on Flipkart: Know how you can get it at a reasonable price

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 05, 2024
Get the iPhone 15 at a reasonable price on Flipkart before the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

The new iPhone 16 series is launching soon succeeding the iPhone 15 models with upgraded features and powerful performance.

However, now is the best time to get your hands on the older generation iPhones, as they get huge discounts on e-commerce platforms.

Currently, iPhone 15 is available at a great discounted price on Flipkart.

iPhone 15 retails for Rs.79600 for the 128GB variant, however, you can get it for just Rs.69999 on Flipkart.

Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 12% discount on the popular iPhone 15 smartphone. Furthermore, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.

Buyers can avail of Rs.750 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card on EMI transactions at a minimum spending of Rs.7500.

Buyers can also get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

With an exchange offer, buyers can get Rs.58850 off on iPhone 15.

