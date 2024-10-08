iPhone 15 price drops by 15% on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Published Oct 08, 2024
Check out the deals and discounts available on iPhone 15 on Flipkart.
Planning a smartphone upgrade this festive season? Then now is the perfect time to buy an iPhone.
During festive season, smartphones across brands and budgets get massive price drops on e-commerce platforms.
Currently, iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart.
iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs.69900 for a 128GB storage variant, however, you can get it for just Rs.58999 on Flipkart.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 15% discount. In addition to discounts, buyers can also grab bank and exchange offers.
Buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs.1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum transaction value of Rs.7499.
Buyers can also get 10% off up to Rs.750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions at a Minimum transaction value of Rs.7499.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.30000 off on iPhone 15.
