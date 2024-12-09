iPhone 15 price drops by 15% on Flipkart: Know about all deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering a massive price cut on iPhone 15 with exciting bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Want to buy an iPhone which has all the latest features? Then iPhone 15 could be the right choice.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 comes with a powerful A16 Bionic chip and a 48MP camera, that captures promising images.
Photo Credit: reuters
Now, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart, know how to get it at a deal price.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.69900 for128GB variant, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.58749 from Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Alongside a 15% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get further price cuts on the iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail Rs.1000 off using Flipkart UPI or any UPI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.55000 off on iPhone 15.
