iPhone 15 price drops by 15% on Flipkart: Know about all deals and offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Flipkart is offering a massive price cut on iPhone 15 with exciting bank and exchange offers.

Photo Credit: Apple

Want to buy an iPhone which has all the latest features? Then iPhone 15 could be the right choice.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 comes with a powerful A16 Bionic chip and a 48MP camera, that captures promising images.

Photo Credit: reuters

Now, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart, know how to get it at a deal price.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.69900 for128GB variant, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.58749 from Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Apple

Alongside a 15% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get further price cuts on the iPhone 15.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Photo Credit: Apple

Buyers can also avail Rs.1000 off using Flipkart UPI or any UPI transactions.

Photo Credit: Apple

Lastly, with the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.55000 off on iPhone 15.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 Pro Max gets 25% discount on Amazon: Check out latest offers
5 stunning images of spiral galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
iPhone 17 Pro launch in 2025: Know about 5 biggest design changes
Google, YouTube, and other top 5 most visited website globally in 2024
View more