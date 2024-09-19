iPhone 15 price drops by 7% on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Published Sep 19, 2024
Know how you can get the iPhone 15 at a reasonable price on Flipkart.
At a recent Apple event, the iPhone 15 price was reduced by Rs.10000 as the new generation iPhones were announced.
Now over the reduced price, Flipkart is providing a great deal which has significantly reduced the price of iPhone 15.
Know how you can get the iPhone 15 smartphone at a reasonable price on Flipkart.
After the price reduction, the iPhone 15 retails for Rs.69900 for the 128GB variant. However, on Flipkart, it's available at just Rs.64999.
Therefore, you get the iPhone 15 at a 7% discount on Flipkart. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank offers.
With Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can get 5% cashback on the discounted price.
With iPhone 15 buyers can also get the AppleCare Services to get free repair service during any mishappening.
