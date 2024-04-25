iPhone 15 price drops by 9% on Amazon with big discounts, bank deals on offer
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 series was introduced in September 2023, and although initially, the models garnered all the attention, the vanilla iPhone 15 has also become a quite winner.
Photo Credit: Apple
It offers several upgrades over its predecessor and features the fancy Dynamic Island that Apple first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022.
Photo Credit: Apple
So, if you’ve been looking to upgrade to a new smartphone and want to get into the Apple ecosystem without spending a fortune, then the iPhone 15 is a great option to go for.
Photo Credit: reuters
The e-commerce giant Flipkart is providing a Rs. 9901 price cut on the iPhone 15 with additional bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buy here
Amazon has rolled out an initial 9% discount on the iPhone 15, which takes down its price to just Rs. 73100.
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon is offering up to Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone, depending on its model and condition.
Photo Credit: Apple
Click here
Buyers can also get a flat discount of Rs. 6000 on ICICI and SBI Credit Card transactions, among other bank offers.