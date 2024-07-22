iPhone 15 price drops in Flipkart Goat sale: Get it for just Rs.63999
Grab a huge discount on the iPhone 15 during the ongoing Flipkart Goat sale. Check out the latest deals and offers.
Just like Amazon, Flipkart is also hosting a Goat sale during which several electronic items are available at huge discounts.
Therefore, if you are planning to buy an iPhone 15 then now is the time as it has received a significant price drop.
Photo Credit: Reuters
On Flipkart, the iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs.79990. However, during the Flipkart Goat sale, buyers can get it for just Rs,65499.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering an 18 percent discount on iPhone 15. However, buyers can further reduce the price using bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
With Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, buyers can get 10 percent off up to Rs.1500 on a minimum spend of Rs.5000.
Buyers can also avail of 10 percent off up to Rs.1000 on Axis Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum transaction value of Rs.5000.
Lastly, with Flipkart exchange offers, you can also avail up to Rs.49000 on iPhone 16.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the final exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.