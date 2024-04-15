iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon after new discounts: Check deal
The Apple iPhone 15 is now available at a 9 pct discount on Amazon, priced at just Rs. 73,100 instead of Rs. 79,900
Get an additional discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on Credit Cards with the latest iPhone 15 purchase.
Ease your payment with No Cost EMI options and save up to Rs. 3,291.62 on Credit Cards.
Switch to a Flash.co email ID and grab an extra Rs. 250 off on your purchase of the iPhone 15.
Thinking of upgrading? Exchange your old device and avail up to Rs. 33,400 off on the new iPhone 15.
Experience the Dynamic Island feature on iPhone 15, which bubbles up alerts and Live Activities ensuring you never miss out.
iPhone 15 boasts a durable colour-infused glass and aluminium design, with a 6.1" Super Retina XDR display that's 2x brighter in the sun compared to its predecessor.
Capture stunning photos with a 48MP main camera and 2x telephoto lens, powered by the A16 Bionic chip ensuring fluid transitions and all-day battery life.