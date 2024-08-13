iPhone 15 price drops on Flipkart: Check out the deals and offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 13, 2024
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15 alongside bank and exchange offers, check details.

Looking for huge deals and discounts on iPhone models? Then Flipkart is providing a reasonable deal on iPhone 15.

As the launch date for the iPhone 16 series gets closer, the price for previous generation models is significantly dropping.

iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs.79600 for the 128GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, it's available at Rs.69999.

Therefore, Flipkart is offering a great 12 percent discount on iPhone 15. Buyers can also grab benefits from bank and exchange offers.

Buyers can get Rs.1000 off on Flipkart UPI or UPI Transactions.

Additionally, if you own a  Flipkart Axis Bank Card, then you retain a 5 percent cashback on iPhone 15.

Furthermore, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer for up to Rs.44999.

However, the original exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

