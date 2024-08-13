iPhone 15 price drops on Flipkart: Check out the deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15 alongside bank and exchange offers, check details.
Photo Credit: Apple
Looking for huge deals and discounts on iPhone models? Then Flipkart is providing a reasonable deal on iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
As the launch date for the iPhone 16 series gets closer, the price for previous generation models is significantly dropping.
Photo Credit: reuters
iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs.79600 for the 128GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, it's available at Rs.69999.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a great 12 percent discount on iPhone 15. Buyers can also grab benefits from bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get Rs.1000 off on Flipkart UPI or UPI Transactions.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, if you own a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, then you retain a 5 percent cashback on iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
Furthermore, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer for up to Rs.44999.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the original exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 available at 24% discount on Amazon: Know more about this amazing deal
iPhone 16 Pro launch on September 10: 5 biggest upgrades to expect
iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence features: Know what AI features are coming to iOS 18.1
iPhone 15 available at 17% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
View more