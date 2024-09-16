iPhone 15 price drops on Flipkart: Grab latest discounts and offers
Published Sep 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Know how you can get the new iPhone 15 at a huge discounted price on Flipkart.
After the iPhone 16 launch, Apple has finally slashed prices for iPhone 15 models. Therefore, now buyers can get it at a reasonable price.
The standard iPhone 15 model was one of the biggest upgrades in terms of camera and the inclusion of Dynamic Island.
Now, the smartphone is also slated to get the upcoming iOS 18 update, which will further enhance the user experience.
Earlier, the iPhone 15 was priced at Rs.79900 for the 128GB variant, now its original price is Rs.69900.
Now, after the Flipkart discount, the iPhone 15 is available at just Rs.60500, giving buyers a reasonable purchase.
In addition to discounts, Flipkart is also offering a special price offer during which buyers can avail extra Rs.9400 off.
Additionally, with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can also get 5% cashback on iPhone 15.
Note that only a few stocks are left, therefore, grab your iPhone 15 before it goes sold out.
