iPhone 15 price drops to less than Rs. 65000 on Flipkart: Check out deals and discounts
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 21, 2024
Grab the iPhone 15 at a huge discounted price on Flipkart. Also, check out bank and exchange offers to enjoy more benefits.
iPhone 16 series is launching in a few weeks, and the price for older generation models is suddenly getting a price cut on several platforms.
If you're planning to buy an iPhone model, then Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 15.
Therefore, buyers have the chance to get this flagship smartphone at a reasonable price range.
The iPhone 15 retails for Rs.79600 for 128GB storage. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.64999, on Flipkart.
Therefore, Flipkart is giving a huge 18% discount on this latest feature-filled smartphone. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
If you have the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, then buyers can get a 5 percent cashback on iPhone 15.
Buyers can also avail exchange offers to get a greater discount on the iPhone 15. As of now, Flipkart is offering up to Rs.55000 off on iPhone 15.
However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
