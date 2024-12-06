iPhone 15 Pro Max gets 25% discount on Amazon: Check out latest offers
Amazon is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15 Pro Max, know how to get it at a reasonable price.
Wany to buy a high-end smartphone for an upgrade? Then we found a great deal on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
iPhone 15 Pro Max is known to be one of the best flagship smartphones with powerful performance and impressive camera.
Now, the smartphone is available at a huge discounted price on Amazon, check details.
iPhone 15 Pro Max originally retails for Rs.159900 for a 256GB variant, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.119900 from Amazon.
Therefore, Amazon is offering a massive 25% discount on this flagship smartphone model.
Alongside discounts, buyers can also avail exchange offers to further reduce the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Amazon is offering up to Rs.21250 off on iPhone 15 Pro Max, however, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Additionally, Amazon is offering three colour variants of iPhone 15 Pro Max, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Blue Titanium
