iPhone 15 Pro Max Gets 25% Price Cut On Amazon; Now Available For Just...
Here's how to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max White Titanium for ₹1,10,105
iPhone 15 Pro Max is available for ₹1,15,900 without offers, and this is already a good price.
However, you can sweeten the deal further using Amazon ICICI Pay Credit Card
Using the Amazon Pay ICICI card, you can get ₹5795 cashback.
This is cheaper than the iPhone 16 Pro, and you get a much bigger display (6.7" vs 6.3")
iPhone 16 Pro base model retails at ₹1,19,900, and comes with 128GB storage.
When it comes to the storage, the iPhone 15 Pro Max brings 256GB, and this offers great value compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.
Only the White Titanium colourway of the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been discounted this aggressively.
iPhone 15 Pro Max doesn't feature the new Desert Titanium colourway