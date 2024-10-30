iPhone 15 Pro Max gets huge discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and others
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 30, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Flipkart is offering a 22% discount on iPhone 15 Pro Max, avail discount before the sale ends.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Just one day is left till the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale ends, therefore, you still have a little time to empty your cart and the desired products.
Photo Credit: Amazon
However, if you are looking for a premium smartphone upgrade then, we have found just the right for you so you can save a huge amount of money.
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: AP
The iPhone 15 Pro Max retails for Rs.1,59,900 for the 256GB variant, however, now it's available at just Rs.1,23,999 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
In addition to a 22% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of smartphones.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions of Rs.4990 and above.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also get 10% off up to Rs.750 on SBI Credit Card transactions of Rs.4990 and above.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with the exchange offers, buyers can avail up to Rs.65600 discount on iPhone 15 Pro Max.
