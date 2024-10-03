iPhone 15 Pro Max gets massive discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Grab a huge discount on the iPhone 15 Pro Max on Flipkart with the ongoing Big Billion Day sale.
The festive season is just around the corner and e-commerce websites including Flipkart are providing huge discounts on products across categories and products.
If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then Flipkart would be the best place to shop due to the ongoing Big Billion Day sale.
Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available at a reasonable price after a hefty discount on Flipkart.
iPhone 15 Pro Max originally retails for Rs.159999 for a 256GB storage variant, however, you can get it for just Rs.126999 on Flipkart.
Therefore, buyers can get 5% off on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7499.
Buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7499.
Buyers can get an additional up to Rs.25700 discount with exchange offers.
