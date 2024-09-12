iPhone 15 Pro Max price dropped on Amazon: Check out latest offers
Published Sep 12, 2024
Check out this huge discount available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max on Amazon.
Apple launched the new iPhone 16 series, however, it has discontinued last year's iPhone 15 Pro models.
Therefore, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max, then you can get it at a much lower price on e-commerce platforms.
Currently, Amazon is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, giving buyers a reasonable buy.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at Rs.159900 for the 256GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.144999 on Amazon.
In addition to discount, Amazon is also offering bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
Get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on BOBCARD EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7500.
On the other hand, you can also avail exchange offers and get up to Rs.19000 addition off on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
