 iPhone 15 Pro Max price drops by 12% on Amazon: Check latest offers

Grab the iPhone 15 Pro Max at a huge discounted price on Amazon and avail exchange offers to enjoy additional benefits.

Planning to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max before the iPhone 16 series launch? Then Amazon is offering a huge discount.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the most powerful smartphones with an A17 Pro chipset and unmatched camera capabilities.

Now, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available at a reasonable price on Amazon.

iPhone 15 Pro Max retails for Rs.159900 for a 256GB variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.140999.

Therefore, Amazon is offering a Rs.18901 discount. Over discount, you can also avail exchange offer.

With an exchange offer, buyers can get a Rs.24100 discount. With this, they just have to trade their old smartphone for with iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, the exchange price will solely be based on the smartphone’s model and its working conditions.

However, if you are exchanging an older iPhone model, then you can get greater benefits.

