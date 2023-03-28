iPhone 15 Pro Max to get world's thinnest display?
iPhone 15 launch is one of the most awaited not least because of the awesome new tech. Now, a report says that iPhone 15 Pro Max may well have the world's thinnest display. (Apple)
Product Page
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may pack the world's thinnest display, reports Mashable. (Ht Tech)
The front of the iPhone 15 Pro Max display may have bezels that are only 1.55mm thick (or 0.06 inches), making it the smartphone with the tiniest bezels ever created. (Apple)
Mashable quoted Ice Universe, a tipster, who recently tweeted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would beat Xiaomi 13's world record for the narrowest black bezel (1.81 mm). (Ht Tech)
This week the front glass films of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones leaked online showing their ultra-thin bezels surrounding the displays. (Apple)
The upcoming smartphones iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be the only ones to use Apple's display features, Always-On and ProMotion. (Apple)
This means that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will most likely not get it. (Apple)
Also, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would have upgraded RAM, a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, reported Mashable. (Apple)
iPhone 15 launch date is expected sometime during the Fall period of 2023. (Apple)
iPhone 15 will be launched with the newest iOS 17 software. (Apple)
Click here
A number of other products, apart from iPhones, will be launched during the Apple Fall event. (Apple)