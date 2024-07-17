iPhone 15 Pro Max worth Rs. 4.7 crore and 9 most expensive phones in 2024
Photo Credit: Caviar
Caviar Snowflake based on Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most expensive phone in 2024 worth over Rs. 4.7 crore
Photo Credit: Caviar
Popular Caviar Daytona based on iPhone 15 Pro Max is second in the list. It is worth over Rs. 1.57 crore.
Photo Credit: Caviar
iPhone 15 Pro Max redesigned as Caviar Time Machine is third in the list. It is worth over Rs. 87 lakh.
Photo Credit: Caviar
Caviar Parade Of the Planets worth over Rs. 76 lakh is fourth on the list.
Photo Credit: Caviar
Caviar Falcon Gold worth over Rs. 66 lakh takes the fifth spot. It is also based on iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Caviar
iPhone 15 Pro Max redesigned as Caviar Majesty is sixth in list. It is worth over Rs. 64 lakh.
Photo Credit: Caviar
Caviar Pure Gold based on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is seventh in the list. It is worth over Rs. 62 lakh.
Photo Credit: Caviar
Eighth spot is occupied by Caviar Solid Gold Unique worth over Rs. 60 lakh.
Photo Credit: Caviar
At ninth spot is Caviar Palmette worth over Rs. 57 lakh.
Caviar Jobs 4 is at the tenth position. Based in iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is worth over Rs. 49 lakh.