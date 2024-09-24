iPhone 15 Pro price drops ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

 Know how you can get the iPhone 15 Pro at a reasonable price before the  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is just around the corner and the e-commerce giant has started to reveal discount prices of products.

However, just ahead of the biggest Amazon sale, the iPhone 15 Pro prices were dropped and now buyers can get a great deal on the Pro model.

The iPhone 15 Pro retails for Rs.134900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, on Amazon, it is available at just Rs.124200.

Therefore, Amazon is providing an 8% discount on the Pro model iPhone. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.

Get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Additionally, with the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.18050 off on iPhone 15 Pro.

However, the exchange price depends on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

