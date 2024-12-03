iPhone 15 Pro price drops by Rs.30000 on Flipkart: Check out the latest offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 03, 2024
Check out this huge deal on the iPhone 15 Pro on Flipkart and get it at a decent sale price. 

Buying a new smartphone but not finding enough deals and offers? Then we have got you covered. 

If you are someone who is looking for a premium upgrade then iPhone 15 Pro could be the right choice as it is one of the most popular smartphones.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro is available at a huge discount on Flipkart, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price. 

iPhone 15 Pro retails for Rs.144900 for the 256GB storage variant. However, it's available at just Rs.113999 on Flipkart.

Alongside a 21% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price. 

Buyers can avail of 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

With exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 15 Pro. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s working conditions.

Therefore, make sure that your old smartphone is working and does not have physical damage to retain maximum value.

