iPhone 15 Pro price drops in Amazon Great Indian Festival- Check discounts
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 01, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check out this huge Amazon Great Indian Festival discount on iPhone 15 Pro.
Photo Credit: Amazon
planning for a smartphone upgrade?, then now is the best time as Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is providing huge discounts across models and brands.
Photo Credit: Amazon
These festive sales are the time to buy iPhones at the lowest prices and the iPhone 15 Pro model is currently experiencing a huge discount.
Photo Credit: Apple
Know how you can grab the iPhone 15 Pro at a reasonable price on Amazon.
Buy here
Photo Credit: AP
The iPhone 15 Pro originally retails for Rs.134900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, during Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.109900.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Amazon is providing a 19% discount on iPhone 15 Pro. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail 10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on SBI Debit Card transactions at a purchase value of Rs.5000
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with an exchange offer, Amazon is offering up to Rs.26000 off on iPhone 15 Pro.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 available at less than
₹
50000 on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 15 at just
₹
48999 in Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, price officially revealed
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max offer price revealed
iPhone 15 Pro price drops ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
View more