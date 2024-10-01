iPhone 15 Pro price drops in Amazon Great Indian Festival- Check discounts

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 01, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Check out this huge Amazon Great Indian Festival discount on iPhone 15 Pro.

Photo Credit: Amazon

planning for a smartphone upgrade?, then now is the best time as Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is providing huge discounts across models and brands.

Photo Credit: Amazon

These festive sales are the time to buy iPhones at the lowest prices and the iPhone 15 Pro model is currently experiencing a huge discount.

Photo Credit: Apple

Know how you can grab the iPhone 15 Pro at a reasonable price on Amazon.

Buy here
Photo Credit: AP

The iPhone 15 Pro originally retails for Rs.134900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, during Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.109900.

Photo Credit: Apple

Therefore, Amazon is providing a 19% discount on iPhone 15 Pro. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

Buyers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Photo Credit: Apple

Buyers can also avail 10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on SBI Debit Card transactions at a purchase value of Rs.5000

Photo Credit: Apple

Lastly, with an exchange offer, Amazon is offering up to Rs.26000 off on iPhone 15 Pro.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 available at less than 50000 on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 15 at just 48999 in Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, price officially revealed
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max offer price revealed
iPhone 15 Pro price drops ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
View more