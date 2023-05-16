iPhone 15 Pro price hike likely! Phone to cost over $1000
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro price hike is coming. So, if you are saving up to buy this iPhone after launch, remember to save more than what you had thought.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro price hike will push the purchasing cost to levels never seen before.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple iPhone 15 launch is slated for sometime in September, 2023.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
There are various reasons behind this likely price hike move by Apple.
Photo Credit: Apple
The first is that iPhone 15 Pro will undergo a huge number of upgrades. That means the cost of production is set to rise.
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, an unverified source on Weibo suggested that Apple is planning to widen the gap between iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus models, as per MacRumors.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Resultantly, this also will translate into an increase in price for the iPhone 15 Pro.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The starting prices for the latest iPhones, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are $999 and $1099 respectively.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, any price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro will push the starting price above the $1000 mark for the first time ever.
Photo Credit: Apple
Another reason for the hike may be that Apple has maintained the same starting price for six consecutive generations of iPhone Pro models.
Photo Credit: Apple
How long it can continue doing so without affecting profits is unclear yet.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, it is still unclear whether Apple will hike the prices of the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus prices start at $799 and $899, respectively.
(Representative photo)