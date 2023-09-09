iPhone 15 sale may fall by 20-mn units after Apple event 2023; China to blame
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By Manshi Singh Published Sep 09, 2023
Just before the Apple 2023 event experts predicted that Apple could lose 20 million units in sales this year.
The Apple 2023 event is just a few days away and Apple Watch and iPhone 15 launch is all set. The Apple event date is September 12, 2023. However, iPhone 15 sale may suffer thereafter because of China.
Even as speculation about the iPhone 15 launch is really heating up, some doubts are emerging about how well the phone will actually do. Once the Apple iPhone 15 launch is over, the hype may cool down.
Notably, at the Apple 2023 event, iPhone 15 series will be launched along with 2 smartwatches.
A recent report by investing.com states that there is a possibility that the iPhone can lose 20 million units in sales this year.
This rumor heated up after a report by the Wall Street Journal said that China has banned the use of iPhones at Central government and many other workplaces.
According to Bank of America Analysts, China is very important for Apple as the company relies on the Chinese market for 19% of its overall revenue and that is a huge number.
Another expected reason for the company to suffer loss could be its rival company Huawei.
Huawei is a big name in China and it has introduced a new smartphone Mate 60 Pro which is capable of ultrafast data connectivity and satellite calling.
This new Huawei smartphone is going to pose tough competition to iPhone 15.
According to analysts, Apple can possibly face a loss of anything between 5 to 10 million iPhone shipments because of the new Huawei phone.