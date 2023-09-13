iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Published Sep 13, 2023
Apple has finally unveiled its most awaited devices including the iPhone 15 series at the Apple 2023 launch event. Check the top 10 announcements that made the headlines.
The iPhone 15 models were launched with massive upgrades such as the integration of Dynamic Island, USB-C type port, improved camera sensor, and more.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max camera was one of the most attractive parts of the event with its new 5x optical zoom. This could give neck-to-neck competition to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The new action button in the iPhone 15 Pro models is something unique that will enhance the user's iPhone experience immensely and provide so many functionalities in one easily reachable place.
Many were not expecting this big change, but Apple had introduced USB-C type port in all of the iPhone 15 models. It will enable users to use cables across devices and brands.
One of the star announcements of the Apple event was the new “double-tap” feature for the newly launched Apple smartwatches. It added customisable features to Apple Watch.
Can’t find your iPhone? Don’t worry, the new feature in the Apple smartwatches will help you find your iPhone by providing distance and direction.
This year, Apple has substantially worked on developing environment-friendly products, from recycled titanium to discarding the use of leather on bands and cases.
The A17 Pro chip was introduced for iPhone 15 Pro models. The intuitive gaming and other enablements gathered a lot of attention.
After the announcement of the iPhone 15 Pro Spatial Video, many users would be waiting for the Apple Vision Pro headset to launch soon.
