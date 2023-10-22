iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus chips? Amazing good news revealed by this analyst
Published Oct 22, 2023
According to renowned analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, Apple is gearing up for a significant change with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. He believes that the iPhone 16 series will introduce the A18 chip.
Pu's predictions suggest that Apple is taking inspiration from the naming conventions of its Mac products. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to feature A18 chips, while the Pro models will sport A18 Pro silicon.
The naming convention of A18 and A18 Pro should sound familiar to Apple users, as it mirrors what the company already uses for its Mac processors.
In the Chinese market, iPhone 15 demand hasn't been as robust as with the iPhone 14. This is a significant concern for Apple, especially in a key market. Huawei is benefiting from this trend, as noted in a Jefferies report.
Apple's strategy to beef-up the revenue is to differentiate the Pro iPhone models from the standard ones.
With the A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro offers console-quality gaming, with games like Resident Evil on the horizon. However, the older A16 Bionic may not support these games optimally.
As for the naming of future chips, Jeff Pu anticipates the A19 and A19 Pro chips, followed by the A20 and A20 Pro.
Apple's Mac lineup already features a similar differentiation between standard and Pro models. The M2 chip is found in lower-powered MacBooks, while the M2 Pro is used in more capable MacBook Pros.
For iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus buyers, the introduction of the A18 chip could mean a deeper divide in features and capabilities between standard and Pro models.
Pro iPhones may become essential for running resource-intensive games and accessing the best features.