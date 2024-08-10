iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence features: Know what AI features are coming to iOS 18.1
Published Aug 10, 2024
Check out the useful iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence features coming this October.
Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.1 beta version which includes several Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 16.
During the WWDC 2024, the company announced several AI features, however, only a few of them made it to the developers in the iOS 18.1 beta version.
Here are our top 5 picks of iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence features introduced in iOS 18.1 beta.
AI writing tools: Now, iPhone users change the tone of sentences to into friendly, professional, or concise form. Additionally, users can also summarise text.
Priority messages in Mail: Now important emails will not be hidden between span and unwanted emails as Apple Intelligence showcase priority mails on top.
Call recording and transcription: iPhone 16 users can now record calls and generate transcription in the Notes app. It also lets generate summarises.
Smart Reply: With the help of Apple Integllience, iPhone users can access the smart reply feature on the Mail app.
Smarter Siri Keywords: Now, users can also command Siri via text prompts instead of voice prompts for complex tasks.
