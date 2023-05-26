iPhone 16 camera to have iPhone 12-like layout? Apple looking to make a big difference?
Photo Credit: Unsplash
For the iPhone 16 camera, Apple is likely looking to have an iPhone 12-like layout, the latest leak is suggesting.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Since the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the standard iPhones have acquired a diagonal camera setup at the back.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to get the same camera design this year.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
However, the latest leak hints that iPhone 16 may have a big camera design makeover!
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in 2024, however, the leaks and rumours are suggesting there will be significant changes from the iPhone 14 or the upcoming iPhone 15 series.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
One of these is changes has to do with the iPhone 16 camera layout.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
As per tipster @URedditor, iPhone 16 is tipped to get an iPhone 12-like vertical camera setup.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
"The base model iPhone 16 will have a vertical camera layout, as opposed to diagonal on iPhone 15. This will make the device instantly recognizable as the latest model," tweeted Unknownz21@URedditor.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This will indeed help to easily tell the difference between the iPhone 16, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Considering that iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 look almost the same, this may well be playing in the minds of Apple designers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The tipster further confirmed that the iPhone 12 style design will be only in terms of a camera bump and two camera rings placed vertically.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check More
However, the launch of iPhone 16 is years away, and there are chances that this new camera design itself may go through a major makeover itself.