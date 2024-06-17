 iPhone 16 launch soon: Know 10 expected upgrades and changes coming to new-gen

Published Jun 17, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has planned several changes for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. From AI features to upgrades know what’s coming

Photo Credit: HT Tech

This year Apple may integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into all the upcoming iPhone devices, including the iPhone 16. These AI features may boost smartphone performance and apps such as Siri, Mail, Photos, and others.

Photo Credit: Apple

All iPhone 16 models are expected to feature the Action Button which was introduced with iPhone 15 Pro models.

Photo Credit: reuters

iPhone 16 series is expected to get the iOS 18 update with new home screen customisation features and app upgrades.

Photo Credit: Apple

All iPhone 16 series may feature thinner display bezels in comparison to predecessors to give them a more elevated look. To achieve this, Apple is reportedly using a new border structure technology and a micro-lens OLED display.

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16 series will be able to capture spatial videos which can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro headset. Therefore, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may get new camera placements.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get a new capture button which is expected to support mechanical and captivative touch.

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely get upgraded 48MP ultra-wide cameras. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may include a new tetra prism telephoto lens.

Photo Credit: Apple

The standard iPhone 16 models is expected to be powered by an A18 Chipser, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro model will likely feature an A18 Pro chipset for advanced capabilities.

Photo Credit: Apple

All the iPhone 16 models will likely get improved batteries with longer battery life and upgraded connectivity support.

Photo Credit: Apple

Lastly, the iPhone 16 pro model will likely experience a size bump with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively.

