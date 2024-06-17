iPhone 16 launch soon: Know 10 expected upgrades and changes coming to new-gen
Apple has planned several changes for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. From AI features to upgrades know what’s coming
This year Apple may integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into all the upcoming iPhone devices, including the iPhone 16. These AI features may boost smartphone performance and apps such as Siri, Mail, Photos, and others.
All iPhone 16 models are expected to feature the Action Button which was introduced with iPhone 15 Pro models.
iPhone 16 series is expected to get the iOS 18 update with new home screen customisation features and app upgrades.
All iPhone 16 series may feature thinner display bezels in comparison to predecessors to give them a more elevated look. To achieve this, Apple is reportedly using a new border structure technology and a micro-lens OLED display.
The iPhone 16 series will be able to capture spatial videos which can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro headset. Therefore, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may get new camera placements.