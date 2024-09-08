iPhone 16 launch tomorrow: 5 biggest rumours you need to know ahead of Apple event 2024
Check out the 5 biggest iPhone 16 series rumours ahead of the Apple event in 2024.
The iPhone 16 launch is just a few hours away as Apple Event 2024 is launching tomorrow, September 9.
“Its Glowtime” Apple event will be live-streamed online on YouTube, Apple TV, and the Apple website at 10:30 PM IST.
Here are the 5 biggest rumours of the upcoming iPhone 16 series.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may offer a vertical camera setup and the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have a bigger display.
The iPhone 16 models is expected to be powered by the A18 series chipset, however, the Pro models will feature the Pro-model chipset.
All iPhone 16 models will be integrated with Apple Intelligence via the iOS 18 update.
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to get an upgraded 48MP camera and a new telephoto lens for improved photography.
Lastly, all iPhone 16 models get upgraded battery and faster charging speed.
