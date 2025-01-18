iPhone 16 price dropped by 12% on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 18, 2025
Check out this huge offer available on the newly launched iPhone 16 on Flipkart.
Flipkart is hosting the Monumental Sale during which several smartphones across brands and price ranges are available at a discount.
During the Flipkart sale, iPhone 16 is available at a huge discount, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price.
Check out the iPhone 16 discounts and how to get it at a reasonable price.
iPhone 16 is priced at Rs.79990 for 128GB, however, during the sale, buyers can get it at Rs.69999.
Alongside a 12% discount, buyers can avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions at a minimum transaction value of Rs.4999.
Buyers can also avail 10% off up to Rs.1500 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum transaction value of Rs.4999.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs.64600 off on iPhone 16.
