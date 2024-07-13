iPhone 16 price hike expected: Know how much the upcoming iPhone models would cos
Apple may plan to increase the prices for the iPhone 16 models, know what’s coming ahead of launch.
The iPhone 16 series is expected to debut in September with major upgrades in design, hardware, camera, and more.
The iPhone 16 series will include four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
This year all iPhone 16 models will be powered by a new gen of chipset with A18 and A18 Pro. Additionally, the smartphones will likely include Apple Intelligence.
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get new camera sensors with upgraded camera capabilities to enhance the photo quality.
With all the new features and upgrades, the iPhone 16 prices are expected to get a hike this year, however, the official price is yet to revealed.
As per reports, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max prices may rise due to the cost of production and technology.
However, it is unsure if all four models will experience a price hike.
