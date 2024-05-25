iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max colour option: Know what Apple is bringing with the new-gen iPhone
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are to come is new “Rose Titanium” colour options, check details.
The iPhone 16 series is speculated to launch in September 2024, with several upgrades and design changes.
While there are rumours about AI features and a new capture button for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max version, a new leak has come forward which provides information on the colour options.
With this year’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple may discard the “Blue Titanium” colourway with a new “ Rose Titanium.”
This leak was highlighted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, Kuo further said that the the upcoming Pro models will likely retain black, Starlight, and grey options.
Kuo also shed light on the colour options of iPhone 16 and 16 Plus which will likely come in black, green, and pink options.
However, Apple may discard the Yellow colour option for the standard iPhone 16 variants.
With the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, Apple may also bring back the White colour options.
We can only be sure about the iPhone 16 models during the launch, therefore, a few months of wait to know what’s coming with the new gen.
