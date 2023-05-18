iPhone 16 Pro features: Size to periscope camera, just check out the awesome tech
Photo Credit: Apple
These reports have said that the iPhone 16 Pro will likely put the iPhone 15 Pro in the shade.
So, if you own any of the iPhone 13 series or even iPhone 12 series phones and are eyeing a new iPhone, you will have to think really hard whether you want to go for iPhone 15.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that iPhone 16 Pro could feature a new periscope camera as well as a larger display.
Previous reports had claimed that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get the periscope camera. And if what Kuo says turns out to be true, then this big feature will come on both iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro too.
Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that much bigger iPhones will be launched next year, MacRumors reported. Young claims that Apple could have a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max.
iPhone 14 Pro is 6.12 inches and iPhone 14 Pro Max is 6.69 inches.
However, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain the current sizes of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
iPhone 16 launch will happen during the Fall of 2024, so, don't be surprised if you see these stats change.