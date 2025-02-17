iPhone 16 Pro gets massive price drop on Amazon- All details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 17, 2025
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out the latest deals and offers available on iPhone 16 Pro on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
Planning to buy the latest iPhone model, but waiting for a decent price drop? Then now is the perfect time to get iPhone 16 Pro
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon is currently offering a huge price drop on iPhone 16 Pro, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: reuters
Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 16 price drop on Amazon.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 Pro retails for Rs.119900 for the 128GB variant. However, it available for just Rs.112900.
Photo Credit: Apple
Alongside 6% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offer to further reduce the iPhone 16 Pro price.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get flat Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Card.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail flat Rs.2000 instant discount on Amazon Pay ICICI bank Credit card NON-EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, with exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs.27350 off iPhone 16 Pro.
Check related web stories:
iPhone SE 4 launch teased: Know what Apple may introduce with its entry-level iPhone
iPhone 15 Plus discounted on Flipkart: Know about latest offers
iPhone 16 price drops by 12% on Flipkart: Know how to get it under Rs.60000
iPhone 17 Air launch: 5 key features likely to be announced in September
View more