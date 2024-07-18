iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max design and colour options tipped
Posted By Ayushmann Chawla
Published Jul 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will make their global debut in September
Photo Credit: AppleTrack
Ahead of the launch, tipsters have revealed the design and colour options of the iPhone 16 Pro models
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport the titanium finish, however, Apple will likely introduce new colour options.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
In terms of display, iPhone 16 Pro models are likely to get thinner bezels and larger screen.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
Bigger display also means extra space for battery. iPhone 16 Pro models are said to get significant battery boost.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
The devices are also rumoured to get a new capture button.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
Under the hood, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be powered by a new A18 Pro chip.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
The new A18 Pro chip will enhance the experience of Apple Intelligence on the upcoming iPhone Pro models.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
This time around, Apple is believed to add 5x telephoto zoom to both the Pro models.
