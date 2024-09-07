iPhone 16 Pro launch in 2 days: 5 reasons for photographers to upgrade
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Sonny Dickson/ X
Know why you should upgrade to iPhone 16 Pro if you are looking for a significant camera upgrade.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Apple will launch the iPhone 16 series in just 2 days, with the event date set for September 9, 2024.
Photo Credit: Amazon
This year’s Apple event is taglines “Its Glowtime” which showcases a Siri animation, hinting towards Apple Intelligence taking centre stage.
Photo Credit: Sonny Dickson/ X
However, if you are a photographer and planning to upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro, then here are 5 reasons you must.
Photo Credit: AP
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera that is expected to improve image quality.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 Pro to get an upgraded telephoto lens that may offer 5x optical zoom in place of last year’s 3x zoom.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a new “Capture Button” that will likely provide easy accessibility for capturing videos and images.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 models will likely get several AI-powered photo editing such as Clean Up which works similar to Google’s Magic Eraser.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro may get a new lens coating that will significantly reduce flares and other artifacts.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 16 launch on September 9: Know 5 things about the smartphone
iPhone 16 Pro Max India launch on September 9: 6 things to know about the Apple flagship
iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max to be assembled in India: 5 things you need to know
iPhone 16 series launch soon: 10 Things to know about new-gen iPhones
View more