iPhone 16 Pro launching in September: Know if it's a worthy upgrade
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are launching soon globally, but is it worth the upgrade, check out to know more.
The iPhone 16 series is less than 2 months away from its official launch, and excitement around what Apple is going to announce is growing with each passing day.
According to rumours and leaks, all iPhone 16 models are speculated to get a major hardware and software upgrade that may become a worthy upgrade for many users.
This year the iPhone 16 Pro models are slated to get the most upgrade in comparison to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models. So, should you upgrade? Let’s check it out.
The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come with a new generation chipset which will have faster processing power and greater NPU to support AI-powered features.
The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive telephoto camera with 5x optical zoon and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get a new tetrapism camera.
This year, we may see bigger-sized iPhone 16 Pro models as Apple is rumoured to include 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays for the upcoming Pro models.
The iPhone 16 pro model will likely get a new Capture Button for photography, a touch-sensitive button with haptic feedback, and more.
Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get an upgraded battery, the new iOS 18 update, Apple Intelligence, and more that may enhance the overall experience.