iPhone 16 Pro Max India launch on September 9: 6 things to know about the Apple flagship
Published Aug 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Sonny Dickson
iPhone 16 Pro Max will make its debut at Apple event 2024. Here are 6 things to know about it.
Photo Credit:
iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the largest iPhone ever. It is expected to get a large 6.9-inch display.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
Desert Titanium likely to replace the Blue Titanium colour option.
Photo Credit: AppleTrack
Just like other iPhone 16 series phones, iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely have a new capture button.
Photo Credit: AppleTrack
iPhone 16 Pro Max will be powered by A18 Pro chip with improved heat dissipation.
Photo Credit:
iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to support Wi-Fi 7.
